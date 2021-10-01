Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down to $66.64

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.64, but opened at $64.37. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 1,532 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,808,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $740,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,634. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

