ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Cap Hits $877,036.62

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $877,036.62 and approximately $1,898.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055177 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00151229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.21 or 0.00480857 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015887 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00028047 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00039538 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

