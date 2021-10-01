Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $35,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

ZBH opened at $146.36 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

