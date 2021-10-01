Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $261.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $255.25 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.47 and a 200-day moving average of $334.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

