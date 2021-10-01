zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €470.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €470.00 ($552.94) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €332.89 ($391.63).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €487.00 ($572.94) on Monday. zooplus has a 12-month low of €132.60 ($156.00) and a 12-month high of €482.80 ($568.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €384.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €296.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 132.95.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.