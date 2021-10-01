ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.95

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.50. ZTE shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 522 shares changing hands.

ZTCOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.97.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTE Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

