$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $41.61. 1,556,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

