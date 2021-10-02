$0.13 EPS Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 4.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 145.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $3,418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $820,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.