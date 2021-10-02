$0.13 EPS Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 4.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 145.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $3,418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $820,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.