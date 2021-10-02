$0.32 EPS Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 600,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,129. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

