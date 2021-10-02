-$0.32 EPS Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.35). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GLYC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,008. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.40.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
