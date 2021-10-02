-$0.32 EPS Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.35). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLYC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,008. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

