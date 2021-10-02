-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.33). Redfin reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $281,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,368.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,609 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 842,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.88 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.