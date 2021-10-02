$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. SJW Group posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJW. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

SJW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,779. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 720,332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,684,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

