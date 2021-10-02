$0.89 EPS Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.98. Lazard posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $283,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lazard by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Lazard has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

