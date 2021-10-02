$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Franco-Nevada reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

