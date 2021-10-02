0Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $157,755.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and approximately $157,755.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00053029 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

