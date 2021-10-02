$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.23 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 431,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,764,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 121,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,403,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

