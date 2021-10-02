$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. Camden National also reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. Camden National has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 382.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 249,187 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,597,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after buying an additional 94,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden National by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.