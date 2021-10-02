$1.19 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.60 million.

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $537,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 89,892 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $4,120,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

