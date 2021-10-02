$1.29 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 in the last ninety days. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

