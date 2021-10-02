$1.29 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 in the last ninety days. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.