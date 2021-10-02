$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $487,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,833 shares of company stock worth $5,040,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

