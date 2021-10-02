$123.80 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report sales of $123.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $128.41 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $500.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.56 million to $509.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $557.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.23 million to $563.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NewAge by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.41 on Friday. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

