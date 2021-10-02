1,424,437 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,424,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after buying an additional 5,829,455 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,493,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,412,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 690,978 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

ANGL opened at $32.98 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

