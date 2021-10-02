15,331 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 82.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 845,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 382,298 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

PDCE opened at $43.38 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

