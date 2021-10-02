$16.23 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce sales of $16.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.83 million and the highest is $17.69 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $67.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. 103,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,630. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $465.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.