$16.23 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce sales of $16.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.83 million and the highest is $17.69 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $67.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. 103,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,630. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $465.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

