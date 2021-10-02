161 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $741.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $814.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.14. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $303.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $966.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.