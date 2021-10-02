1,780 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $485,673,000 after acquiring an additional 230,597 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 19.5% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 20.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.21.

Netflix stock opened at $613.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $558.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

