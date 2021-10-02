1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH) Shares Down 3%

1847 Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:EFSH) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

About 1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Land Management Services and Retail and Appliances. The Land Management Services segment consists of an established business specializing in providing land application services and selling equipment and parts.

