$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.06. CDW reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 150.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,654,000 after purchasing an additional 892,876 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,875,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $185.71. The company had a trading volume of 850,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day moving average of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

