27,000 Shares in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.06% of Radware at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334,097 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 799.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.22, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.