3,367 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $5,731,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $285.53 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $180.69 and a one year high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.94.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.