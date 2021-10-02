3,517 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.