360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QFIN. FMR LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 403.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.85 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

