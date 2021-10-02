3,900 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

