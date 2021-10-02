3M (NYSE:MMM) is White Pine Capital LLC’s Largest Position

White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 5.8% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in 3M by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 128,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.68. 2,419,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,177. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

