3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $176.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

