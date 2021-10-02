$410.11 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to post sales of $410.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.10 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $414.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.93. 945,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

