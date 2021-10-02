$476.95 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post sales of $476.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $480.90 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $597.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

PEAK stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,626. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

