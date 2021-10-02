4NEW (KWATT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $25,017.48 and $2,108.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00235960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013088 BTC.

About 4NEW

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

