$50.00 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report sales of $50.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.50 million and the highest is $50.93 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $43.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $200.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $204.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $225.96 million, with estimates ranging from $219.30 million to $248.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPNE shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

