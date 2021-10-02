$574.25 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to post sales of $574.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $576.00 million. Rexnord reported sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.23 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

NYSE:RXN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,527. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,907,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $159,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

