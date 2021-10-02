57,927 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,835,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 2,275,332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,117,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 103.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,387,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 1,725,080 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 45,104.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,706,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after buying an additional 1,703,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.