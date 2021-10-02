$6.12 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report $6.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.15 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.04 billion to $25.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,124. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

