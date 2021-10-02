700 Shares in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 1,484.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter.

KURE opened at $37.08 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47.

