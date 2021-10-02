$722.03 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce $722.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $702.00 million to $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $675.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698 over the last three months. 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

CENT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. 75,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,966. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.59.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

