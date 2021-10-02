$740.60 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post $740.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.28 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $585.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.70. The stock had a trading volume of 305,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.