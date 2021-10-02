7,450 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.09 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

