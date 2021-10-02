7,505 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Shares of FMC opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

