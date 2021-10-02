$77.71 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post sales of $77.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.30 million and the highest is $78.71 million. Upland Software reported sales of $74.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $308.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $326.52 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $329.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,922,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after buying an additional 345,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 283,677 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.