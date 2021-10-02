$777.98 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to post sales of $777.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $766.06 million to $789.90 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $659.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on KSU shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 436,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 172.2% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 202,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.96. 1,327,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.79. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.82 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

