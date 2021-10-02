$883.62 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce sales of $883.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $876.10 million and the highest is $897.50 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $823.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 414,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,511. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

